Wade Phillips weighs in on newest Eagle and his controversial hit

The Philadelphia Eagles signed cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to a one year deal. The former Los Angeles Ram played for former defensive coordinator Wade Phillips on the team that lost the Super Bowl LII.

"He's great!" Phillips said when I interviewed him. "He's a really great slot coverage receiver, We call him the screen killer because all those quick screens, he snuffs them out every time. He's amazing at that."

As for off the field, "He's a great guy, he's really talented, really smart, I think it's a great signing."

Robey-Coleman is famous for his hit on New Orleans Saints Tommy Lee Lewis that should have been pass interference but instead put the Rams in the Super Bowl. Phillips was on the sideline with his reaction.

"First of all, I was surprised that they would throw the ball, if they run the ball there, kill time and kick the field goal they win the game. I didn't really see what happened there I was just going on to the next play.then they threw it again incomplete and we went down the field and kicked a field goal and was able to win it in overtime."

That play changed the rules of football which Phillips is not that pleased with. "I don't think they did a great job of changing the rules though, it didn't work out well as far as I was concerned, I don't think it came out real well last year and they may change it again I would think."

Phillips new book "Son Of Bum, Lessons my Dad Taught me about Football and Life," is available at Amazon.

