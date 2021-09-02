Ida ranks among deadliest weather disasters in NJ history

TRENTON – The rising death toll from the remnants of Hurricane Ida makes the storm among the deadliest weather disasters ever to occur in New Jersey.
As of early afternoon Thursday, there had been confirmations of 11 storm-related fatalities in New Jersey, in Bridgewater, Elizabeth, Hillsborough, Milford, South Plainfield and Passaic.
“An extraordinary, sadly tragic, historic 24 hours in New Jersey. There’s no other way to put it,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a visit to Mullica Hill in Gloucester County, where homes were leveled by a tornado.
Nobody was killed in the tornadoes in the state’s southern half, but people died in their homes and cars from overwhelming flooding in northern and central New Jersey.
Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 was responsible for seven deaths in New Jersey, according to the National Hurricane Center. But death tolls often vary, depending on the criteria used by whoever is assembling it, and other reports have put the account at 10, plus two New Jerseyans who died in other states.
Tropical Storm Floyd deaths
Tropical Storm Floyd in 1999 killed seven people in New Jersey, mostly from drowning. Additionally, a police lieutenant in Cranford died by suicide after coordinating flood rescues for 38 hours over roughly two days.