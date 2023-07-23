Iconic pizzeria gets new owners and keeps NJ customers happy

There is an institution in New Jersey that we almost lost. Nunzio’s Pizza in Long Branch, NJ is nationally known for great pizza. Louis Chiafullo and his sister Veronica Falivene took over running the family-owned restaurant from their parents Nunzio and Thelma who opened the doors in 1952.

The pizza is so good that national social media Barstool Sports David Portnoy rated Nunzio’s a whopping 8.7 which is a very high rating. I didn’t need him to tell me that but it’s nice to see that he appreciates a good pizza.

Their pizza has been a must for many who come distances to enjoy the legendary taste.

New owners are taking over the famous old-school Italian eatery. Pat Trama who owns and runs Trama in Long Branch and his partner Chris Manzo whose family operates a restaurant consortium The Manzo Collective hospitality group.

The great news about this acquisition is that Louie will be retained as a consultant for a long period of time, making sure that the cherished recipes are still used and that will continue to make their customers happy. I love that news.

Pat Trama and Chris Manzo will do very little to change the historic restaurant, but the great news is that Nunzio’s used to be open only to 8 p.m., that is changing, and the new hours will extend the time and be open 4 to 10 p.m. weekdays and open till 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Too many times new restaurant owners come in and rip down successful old-school restaurants because they think they have a better formula or a better idea. This is the respect that Nunzio’s gets with two restaurant aficionados, Pat Trama and Chris Manzo, that they see the need to keep it just the way it was. Successful.

