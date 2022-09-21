I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal.

You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different.

One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza for years.

The closing not only came as a surprise to many but was also completely unexpected.

The restaurant was rarely quiet, with New Jerseyans flocking to taste pizza made from true Neapolitan dough.

The restaurant has also received an abundance of press from local and national media because it is that good.

Bivio Pizzeria first opened in 2011 in Little Falls and moved to Montclair in 2015 where the restaurant became much smaller but the quality of food was not lost.

The menu featured classic Italian dishes such as Salumi, Arugula Salad, and 5 kinds of pizza.

This was the kind of place where you knew exactly what you were ordering upon your arrival.

While the owners described the closing as a bittersweet decision, locals have high hopes that another restaurant could reopen in the future.

The pizzeria was one of those spots that were impossible to get into, but entirely worth the wait.

There aren’t many spots like this in Montclair, and that void will definitely need to be filled.

The good news is that New Jersey has many other amazing Italian options for customers to enjoy and at least we New Jerseyans can still find a good pizza elsewhere.

But Bivio won’t be forgotten.

