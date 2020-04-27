Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman set out to fix the offensive line once and for all and hopefully he did just that in the 2020 NFL draft. It was a draft that was given an "A" by Pro Football Focus.

Here's PFF's break down of the Giants draft class across the three days:

"Day 1: Andrew Thomas was PFF's OT1 in this class, and a large reason why he got the nod over Tristan Wirfs and Jedrick Wills was his elite production against the best of the best in the SEC. Thomas had a 92.7 overall grade in 2019 that ranked third in the FBS among tackles, and he was one of few to perform at a top-10 level in both pass protection and as a run-blocker. As a matter of fact, Thomas' overall grade tied for the best we have ever seen from an SEC tackle with La'el Collins back in 2014. Throw in his size, strength and athleticism, and the fact that he did this in an NFL-type of scheme, and he is the best tackle in the class."

"Day 2: Safety wasn't a pressing need, but when you have a guy like Xavier McKinney on the board at the 36th overall pick, you throw needs out the window and steal McKinney from everyone else. McKinney was 19th on the PFF Big Board and is easily the most versatile safety in the class. There have been only five safeties to play over 450 snaps in the box, slot and at free safety over the past two years, and only one of those five produced 70.0-plus grades at all three of those alignments — Xavier McKinney. Regardless of alignment or role, McKinney performed at a high level in each of the past two seasons, producing grades above 79.0 against the run, as a pass-rusher and in coverage."

"Matt Peart was a solid pickup for the Giants at pick No. 99. He's coming off a season in which he recorded an elite 90.2 overall grade that ranked seventh in the FBS — succeeding as both a pass-protector and run-blocker. He is built like an offensive tackle you'd dream up from a size and length perspective at 6-foot-7 with 36 5/8-inch arms. The big concern with Peart is his play strength. He has to add more to his frame, and if he does that, he could become a quality NFL starter."

"Day 3: New York kicked off Day 3 by making a great move and taking Darnay Holmes 110th overall. He was 86th on the PFF Big Board, and while he is short with poor arm length, he has the tools teams should have taken a chance on in the second or third round. Holmes had a down year in 2019, seeing his PFF coverage grade drop from 80.3 in 2018 to 61.8, which had a negative impact on his draft stock. But the Giants were the beneficiary of it — they got great value at a valuable position."

The offensive line should be vastly improved with OT Andrew Thomas who week after week went up against the best of the SEC. Other O-lineman includes UConn OT Matt Peart, and Oregon guard Shane Lemieux. Add to that free agents Cam Fleming and Nick Gates, who was coming into his own last year and this should be a dramatic improvement over what they finished the season with.

I had wanted the Giants to draft Isiah Simmons with the 4th pick. Instead, they got the best safety in the draft at 36 with Xavier McKinney from Alabama. He will pair perfectly with Jabrill Peppers. In the third round, they drafted wide receiver Darney Holmes from UCLA to possibly play the slot, and Minnesota cornerback Chris Williamson, add to that free agent James Bradberry whom they signed in free agency and another year out of Deandre Baker and the secondary should be much improved as well.

It's been so long since the Giants were known for their linebackers and this year they drafted four of them. Penn State LB Cam Brown, who was the leader of the Nittany Lions locker room, Minnesota's Carter Coughlin (no relation to Tom), South Carolina's TJ Brunson and hopefully not "Mr. Irrelevant" Tae Crowder.

They did not draft an edge rusher, so where will the pass rush come from? Unless they sign another edge rusher in free agency at a reduced price like Marcus Golden who is still out there. Golden got 10 sacks last year on a prove it deal from the Giants, they're going to have to hope Fackrel has a "Golden" type year since he only got 10.5 sacks in 2018 but only 1.5 last year. It looks like guys like Leonard Williams, Dalvin Tomlinson and Dexter Lawrence will have to tie up multiple blockers, which all are capable of doing to enable edge rushers like Oshane Ximines and Fackrell etc. to get to the quarterback. You might not have one guy getting 10 plus, but hopefully you'll have multiple guys getting 4 or more. Either way, the Giants are a much better team now that last Thursday.

Now let's hope they have a season.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: