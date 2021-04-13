How local NFL teams fare in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft

The 2021 NFL draft is 16 days away and between now and then you're going to be seeing lots of mock drafts and hearing lots of conversation about who your team should be taking. ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. weighs in with his latest mock draft.

Locally, if you're a New York Jets fan, you can pretty much figure with the second pick they will be selecting BYU quarterback Zack Wilson and Kiper agrees. But with pick number 23 whom the Jets also own Kiper is predicting Greg Newsome II, a cornerback from Northwestern.

Says Kiper, per nj.com,

"The Jets are a tough team to predict, and their defense could use an overhaul; you know new coach Robert Saleh wants a chance to reshape the side of the ball he coaches with a prime pick. Newsome has been a riser over the past month; his 2020 tape is phenomenal, and he had a great pro day workout. He fits well with what Saleh wants in his corners. Newsome is the last of four cornerbacks who I think are likely to go in Round 1."

As for the Jets co-tenants at Metlife stadium, Kiper has the New York Giants, despite having signed free agent wide receivers Kenny Golladay and John Ross, Kiper sees the G-men going wide receiver with the 11th pick in the draft in the form of Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Kiper says,

"This is an important season for quarterback Daniel Jones. Can he take a Josh Allen-esque leap in Year 3? To do so, he has to get better pass-catchers around him. That started with the Giants adding top wideout Kenny Golladay in free agency, and Waddle would give them the draft’s best deep threat, a speedy playmaker who will also make an impact in the return game. I thought about edge rusher here as well."

Last but not least, we have the Philadelphia Eagles who traded back from the 6th pick to the 12th. Kiper has the Eagles going defense since he predicts playmakers like Florida Tight End Kyle Pitts going 4th to the Miami Dolphins via trade with the Atlanta Falcons, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase going 7 to the Detroit Lions, Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith going 8th to the Carolina Panthers to catch passes from Sam Darnold,

So with the 12th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Kiper says,

"The Eagles traded out of the top 10 and moved to No. 12, which essentially took them out of the quarterback race. They could also miss out on the top wide receivers; I suspect they would jump at Waddle if he made it here. Just looking at this roster, though, corner should be a priority, and they’d have their pick of all of them if the board shakes out this way. Surtain is the most fundamentally sound defensive back in this class."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

55 baseball players from NJ (that Joe V could find stock photos of)