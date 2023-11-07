Norcross -vs- Lurie in Eagles Israeli flag flap

🏈 George Norcross was ejected from the Linc on Sunday

George Norcross and the Philadelphia Eagles are painting a very different picture of what happened on Sunday that got the South Jersey political boss tosses from his luxury suite at Lincoln Financial Field.

Video shows Norcross arguing with security in his suit over a banner he had hung outside the suite's window. The banner was a combination American and Israeli flag.

As a security staffer escorts Norcross from the luxury box, another staff member is seen violently ripping the banner down and carrying it away.

What does Norcross say about the incident?

George Norcross is a lifelong Eagles fan and staunch supporter of Israel in its war against Hamas.

He claimed in a statement that he was "forcibly removed and assaulted" by security at Lincoln Financial Field during the Eagles/Cowboys game.

Norcross also claimed someone with the Eagles organization deemed the US-Israeli flag "obscene or indecent." He told NJ.com he believes "There were people who made a decision at the highest levels of the Eagles to remove an Israeli-American flag."

In his statement, Norcross says he is considering legal action.

"As I consider whether to file suit against the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL and the security company which yanked me out of the box and paraded me in front of thousands of fans, I urge other supporters of Israel to make their feelings known to the team and the NFL just as they have to universities like Penn and Harvard," the Norcross statement read.

What do the Eagles say about the incident?

The Eagles version of events is vastly different than the way the situation was portrayed by George Norcross.

The team claimed in a statement that the banner was removed not because it showed an American-Israeli flag, but because it violated a long-standing policy that bans flags that display “any kind of non-game messaging."

The team statement says they tried repeatedly to explain the rules and deescalate the situation, but Norcross wasn't hearing it.

It was Norcross, the Eagles claim, that became combative. The team statement says Norcross "became physically and verbally abusive."

Norcross denied that claim.

What does the NFL say about the incident?

Nothing.

Multiple media outlets have reached out to the NFL for comment and none of those calls have been returned.

What happens next?

Ultimately, Norcross will have to decide if he will seek a legal remedy to the situation.

It is not clear on what grounds he could sue the Eagles and the NFL.

Now that he has been ejected, the Eagles will also have to decide if they will let him return to his luxury suite this season.

Under the Philadelphia Eagles Fan Code of Conduct, it states that any fan in violation of stadium rules "will be subject to ejection without refund and loss of ticket privileges for future games."

The Eagles next home game is Nov. 26 against the Buffalo Bills.

