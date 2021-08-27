After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hunterdon County 4-H & Agricultural Fair is back this week at South County Park, which spans East and West Amwell Townships at the intersection of Routes 179 and 202.

As a sign of the times, one of the many things the 2021 edition of the fair is offering is a chance to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, with the county Facebook page saying Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots will be available from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday.

That's already the midpoint of the fair, which opened Wednesday, continues Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and concludes with a 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. run on Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

A quick look at the map shows amusement rides, a race car tent, shooting sports, stage shows, and of course, countless animals — cows, horses, sheep, goats, pigs, even alpacas. Numerous vendors will be located throughout.

Face coverings are required indoors and encouraged outdoors, signs are posted to facilitate social distancing, and hand sanitizing stations are available. The fair's complete COVID safety plan is available for review.

General admission is free. Parking is $10. Wrist bands for rides are $20 to $25, depending on the date and time of day.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

The best outdoor beer gardens at NJ breweries There are more options than ever for enjoying a Garden State crafted beer in an outdoor setting.

New Jersey tied for first place (with Kentucky) with 43% growth in the craft beer scene from 2015 to 2019, according to C+R Research.

The following is a roundup of breweries around the state with scenic, dedicated outdoor seating as weather allows.