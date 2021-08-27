Hunterdon County, NJ’s 4-H fair is back — here’s what you’ll find
After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hunterdon County 4-H & Agricultural Fair is back this week at South County Park, which spans East and West Amwell Townships at the intersection of Routes 179 and 202.
As a sign of the times, one of the many things the 2021 edition of the fair is offering is a chance to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, with the county Facebook page saying Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots will be available from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday.
That's already the midpoint of the fair, which opened Wednesday, continues Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and concludes with a 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. run on Sunday.
A quick look at the map shows amusement rides, a race car tent, shooting sports, stage shows, and of course, countless animals — cows, horses, sheep, goats, pigs, even alpacas. Numerous vendors will be located throughout.
Face coverings are required indoors and encouraged outdoors, signs are posted to facilitate social distancing, and hand sanitizing stations are available. The fair's complete COVID safety plan is available for review.
General admission is free. Parking is $10. Wrist bands for rides are $20 to $25, depending on the date and time of day.
