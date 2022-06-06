Huge seafood and music festival coming to Atlantic City

This is certainly the time of year for festivals in New Jersey and it sounds like a pretty big one is coming to AC.

Music festivals coming up in NJ

The Atlantic City Seafood and Music Festival is taking place on June 24-26 at Bader Field, the same place where the Beer and Music Festival just took place.

So, what can you expect of this three day extravaganza? A celebration of all things seafood with “delicious foods cooked on-site with the freshest ingredients by restaurants & seafood vendors from up and down the East Coast.” There will be food and drink available at each vendor booth, and there will be vendors selling other merchandise like jewelry, art, etc.

Some of those available drinks will be available at beer gardens; there will also be frozen alcoholic drinks, full service liquor bars, and draft beer.

As the name suggests, there will also be music, with bands like the Cranked Up Country Band, Killer B’s, Jimmy and the Parrots (Jimmy Buffet tribute band), Best of the Eagles (Eagles tribute band), Glenn Roberts, the E Street Shuffle (Springsteen tribute band), and the Sensational Soul Cruisers.

You can bring the kids, too, as there will be hot air balloon rides, a Kids’ Zone, face painting and the like. The festival is also pet friendly.

The event starts at 4 on Friday afternoon and admission is free for that night. On Sat. it runs from 11 to 9 and Sun. 11-8. Admission on Sat. & Sun. is $11. There are also VIP packages for $80 that include a seafood buffet and preferred seating for the musical performances.

