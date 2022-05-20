A guide to all Food Truck Festivals happening in NJ this year

There are many things New Jerseyans look forward to when the summer rolls around.

Once Memorial Day weekend hits, we look for county fairs, carnivals, and any kind of festival that allows us to be outside and enjoy the summer weather all day.

Food trucks are a big deal in New Jersey. You can find at least one food truck at any event you attend from work gatherings to flea markets to weddings.

Why do we love food trucks so much? Easy answer, it’s the food! Whatever you are in the mood to eat, there’s a food truck for it. It’s simple “street” food. Even the most gourmet food can be transformed into a handheld dish.

Food trucks also offer great food for a cheaper price. You can get more than enough food for half the amount.

It’s also a different option from the chain restaurants you’re used to eating at.

Most food trucks offer homemade, authentic food. That’s what makes them so unique.

Food trucks are also a great way to expand your palette. Why not try something new that you’ve never had before?

And can we talk about dessert food trucks for a minute? It reminds me of the ice cream trucks that used to come through my neighborhood as a kid. These desert food trucks now are like Mister Softee 2.0.

As much as we love food trucks, we love food truck festivals even more. They have all the options you can think of and it allows you to eat whatever you want as much as you want.

Food truck festivals are a great way to spend a summer day in New Jersey. Meet up with friends, have some food and drinks, maybe some live music, and a place for the kids to run around and play with friends.

Here are all of the Food Truck Festivals happening in New Jersey this summer:

Franklin Food Truck Festival

Saturday, May 21: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Franklin High School - 500 Elizabeth Ave, Somerset, NJ

Sponsored by the Franklin High School Project Graduation, enjoy food trucks like Latin Bites, Clyde’s Ice Cream, Chank’s Pizza Cones, JerZey Girl Pickles, and more.

According to the event post, seating will not be provided so they encourage you to bring your own chairs and blankets. For more information, click HERE.

Spring Food Truck Festival

Saturday, May 21 & Sunday, May 22: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m..

Laurita Winery - 85 Archertown Rd, New Egypt, NJ

This is a fun way to pair some wine with the available food trucks like ColdStone Creamery, Shore Good Eats N Treats, Playa Bowls, and more. For more information, click HERE.

Food Truck Extravaganza

Saturday, May 28: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

St. Philips Church - 488 Saddle River Road. Saddle Brook, NJ

You’ll be getting more than food trucks here. There will be vendors selling items, a kids zone, a beer and wine garden, and live music. Food trucks include Pasquales Zeppole, Pat’s Sausages, Kona Ice, and more. For more information, click HERE.

Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival

Saturday, May 28: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monmouth Park Racetrack - 175 Oceanport Ave, Oceanport, NJ

This is one of the biggest food truck festivals in the state! There will be 35 trucks of all different kinds of great food, live music, live horse racing, and more. Some of the trucks include Empanada Guy, House of Cupcakes, Twisted Steaks, and more. For more information, click HERE.

KAMP for Kids Food Truck Festival

Saturday, June 11: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Cherry Hill Mall - 2000 NJ-38, Cherry Hill, NJ

Proceeds from the festival will go to benefit children with autism. The Food trucks will be located in the parking lot across from Macy’s and JCPenney. For more information, click HERE.

6th Annual Food Truck Festival at NJMP

Saturday, June 11: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

New Jersey Motorsports Park - 8000 Dividing Creek Rd. Millville, NJ

Some of the best food trucks from New Jersey, PA, and Delaware will be in attendance. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating. Food trucks include Bake’n Bacon, Sweetpepper, The Spirit of San Juan, and more. For more information, click HERE.

Atlantic City Vegan Food Festival

Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Showboat Atlantic City - 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ

This event is outside at the Showboat with vendors set up with their best plant-based meals. You can also shop for vegan products and enjoy live music. For information, click HERE.

Home Plate Food Truck & Craft Festival

Saturday, October 1: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Glen Gardner Fire Company No. 1 - 2168 NJ-31, Glen Gardner, NJ

Nothing like a fall food truck festival to kick off the autumn season. Aside from food trucks, you can expect live music, beer from local breweries, axe throwing, pumpkin painting, vendors, and more. For more information, click HERE.

New Jersey Vegan Food Festival

Saturday, November 12 & Sunday, November 13: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Meadowlands Exposition Center - 355 Plaza Drive, Secaucus, NJ

If you can’t make their event in July, check it out at the Meadowlands Expo Center. Vendors set up their best plant-based meals and you can also shop for vegan products. For more information, click HERE.

If you're looking for more faires and festivals, here are other events happening this summer.

