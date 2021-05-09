MotherTrucker! Tastiest Jersey Shore food trucks you should try this summer

On Saturday, the weather was great and it was the perfect start to the month of May.

I first found myself drinking early afternoon margaritas at Cantina, which is a brand new Mexican restaurant on Jenkinson's Boardwalk. It's a Point Pleasant Beach restaurant you should definitely drink and eat at this summer!

After I devoured tacos and a strawberry margarita, I made my way to a food truck festival at Oak Tree Lodge in Wall. The festival was awesome and the organizers raised $17,000 for the Valerie Fund which operates Camp Happy Times. Camp Happy Times is a one-week overnight camp experience for any child aged 5-21 who has or has had cancer.

The food trucks were there in full force and all of them had something special to offer... so I had to put together a list of the tastiest Jersey Shore food trucks!

I have tried many of these trucks and I also did some research! However, if I am missing any please email me at jim.guiliano@townsquaremedia.com. I would love to put your favorite food truck on the list! Send a picture & a description! Check out the list below:

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

