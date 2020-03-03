‘Just Jersey Fest’ bringing food trucks and music across Jersey

Nothing beats hearing great music and eating from a Jersey food truck while you do so. Enter "Just Jersey Fest," with over 20 gourmet food trucks, craft beers, activities for the kids, and live music performances by either bands or DJ's will be touring New Jersey starting in April.

If you're going, you're asked to bring a non-perishable canned or boxed item to help support the food pantry. To get the full schedule of where "Jersey Fest" will be, click here.

