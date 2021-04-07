Finally, a big NJ outdoor event to look forward to

Mark the date of Saturday May 15th on your calendar if you're looking to get back to what may seem like normal times. The Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival is set to go at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, Sussex County. The family friendly event will take place rain or shine from 12 noon to 7pm with over 20 food. The event will also feature over 100 craft beers, hard ciders, hard sodas, wine and soft drinks.

There will be entertainment for all ages with a classic rock band and plenty to do for the kids. It will feature a bounce house, wiffle ball, Kanjam, Ladder Ball, volleyball and carnival games. Also, the kids can "take a trip" on the Miner's Express Train and admission is free for kids under 38", while admission for adults is just $5.

Parking is free for the event at Skylands Stadium in one of the most picturesque parts of the Garden State. In case you're not too familiar with the area, the stadium is located at Ross' Corner, which is at the junction of Routes 206, 15 and 565 in Augusta, which is part of Frankford Township. This is finally an opportunity to get out and enjoy a big public event in the state in over a year. By mid-May state officials are hoping to have most of the population vaccinated and ready to get back to what we hope is "normal life!"

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.