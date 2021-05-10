Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival to take place at Bader Field

As New Jersey slowly gets back to normal and capacity restrictions are being eased, the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival returns, albeit in a different form this year. For its 15th year, it has moved out of the Convention Center and will be held outdoors at Bader Field, the abandoned airport just outside of AC, on June 4 and 5.

The festival was knocked out by the pandemic last year, rescheduled for April of this year, and then moved again to June; with the restrictions being lifted on outdoor gatherings, it turned out to be a shrewd move. Tickets from last year are being honored this year. It is split between three sessions over the two days, with a Friday night session, a daytime session on Saturday, and then a Saturday night session to cap things off; 5,000 attendees will be allowed for each session. The festival will feature 120 different breweries spread out over the 1.3 million square foot field, along with 11 restaurants.

The musical acts have been announced, as well; Knuckle Puck, The Early November, and Pronoun will perform Friday night. During Saturday’s day session, Less than Jake, The Suicide Machines, and The Concrete Castles will be featured; the evening session will have performances by Face to Face, Forgivers, and Tie Goes to the Runner.

Social distancing shouldn’t be a problem in such a large space. According to the event’s Facebook page, “We are excited about the opportunity to host our festival on the 142-acre piece of property, allowing for producers to create a fun, interactive celebration while also enabling the festivities to be spread out for an open-air experience. As a productions company, we are confident that we can maintain attendee safety while delivering the experience that some have come to expect from the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival.”

Some tickets still remain and can be purchased here.

