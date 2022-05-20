One of New Jersey’s longest running music and food festivals is back for its 31st year

It’s festival season in New Jersey and one of the longest-running features food and music you might not associate with the Garden State: Crawfish Fest!

Crawfish Fest is a three-day celebration of Louisiana food and music held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta.

What started as a small crawfish boil for 70 people homesick for boiled crawfish in 1989, has turned into Michael Arnone's 31st Annual Crawfish Fest June 3-5, 2022. Featuring the best Music and Food that Louisiana and New Orleans has to offer. Cajun, Zydeco, Delta Blues, New Orleans R&B, Brass, Gospel and Jazz on 3 Stages.

This year’s festival will be held June 3-5.

According to New Jersey Stage, the event draws 20,000 people.

Expect lots and lots of boiled crawfish.

The tastes of Louisiana will be everywhere, like with this crawfish etouffee.

Grilled oysters!

Also available will be : pork sausage/chicken jambalaya, grilled alligator sausage, po-boys (catfish, shrimp or oysters), char-grilled oysters, Southern fried chicken and more.

How about the music, you ask.

The lineup is packed with the sounds of New Orleans and Louisiana with acts like Samantha Fish and Tab Benoit. Also appearing are Jon Cleary and The Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Bonerama, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Honey Island Swamp Band, Pine Leaf Boys and Jeffery Broussard and The Creole Cowboys.

Bonerama straight from New Orleans.

Jeffrey Broussard is one of Zyedeco’s most respected musicians.

Tickets are available in a variety of forms including three-day camping passes and are available here.

