List of 2022 Music Festivals coming up in New Jersey

Concerts are full speed ahead for the rest of the year in New Jersey. Every artist that announced a tour for 2020 and 2021 has postponed it to this year so there are so many options for you to enjoy live music.

If you’re looking for more of an all-day thing, there are a few music festivals coming up for all different kinds of genres so there’s something for everyone.

2022 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 Getty Images loading...

I grew up going to music festivals every summer of my teenage years and into my 20s. The Vans Warped Tour was something my friends and I looked forward to all year. From 2002 until the very last one in 2019, I didn’t miss one summer.

Vans Warped Tour Getty Images loading...

I even met my husband at the Warped Tour in the summer of 2007 when his band Crash Romeo played on the tour.

Music festivals are not just about the music, but the experience. It’s entertaining and an escape from the day-to-day hustle. You meet new friends, enjoy food and drinks, and watch multiple artists perform throughout the day or even weekend.

We may be halfway through 2022, but summer is just starting and the music festival season has finally arrived.

Here’s what’s coming up in New Jersey for the rest of the year:

Michael Arnone’s Crawfish Fest

June 3-5

Sussex County Fairgrounds, Augusta, NJ

Living the southern lifestyle right here in New Jersey. The Crawfish Fest is exactly what it sounds like and if you don’t know what that is, it’s a crawfish boil that is super popular in southern states like Louisiana.

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Getty Images loading...

Enjoy great southern food and two stages of music all weekend.

Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival

June 4-5

Bader Field, Atlantic City, NJ

Two full days of straight beer, food, and music. This festival features hundreds of brews, food and merch vendors, and best of all, legendary pop-punk bands New Found Glory and my all-time favorite, Alkaline Trio performing live.

All attendees must be 21 years of age.

Barefoot Country 2022

June 16-19

Morey’s Piers, Wildwood, NJ

This one is for the country music fans. Some of the biggest country music stars are hitting the Wildwood beach. Artists like Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Walker Hayes, Bret Michaels (yes, from Poison), and many more.

TidalWave Music Festival

August 12-14

Playground Pier, Atlantic City, NJ

Another one for the country fans featuring everyone’s favorite country boy, Luke Bryan.

57th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show Getty Images for ACM loading...

Other acts include Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lauren Alaina, and many more. This festival is right on the Atlantic City beach near Caesars.

XPoNential Festival

September 16-18

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ

If you’re on the constant lookout for new music from up-and-coming artists, this is one festival you want to check out. You might not know many of the acts on the lineup but that’s the point, for you to discover new music.

SEA.HEAR.NOW Festival

September 17-18

North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park

A music festival in the Fall at the beach sounds amazing and add the fact that Stevie Nicks and Green Day are headlining, I’m sold. Other acts include Cage the Elephant, Gary Clark Jr., The Head and The Heart, Peach Pit, and more.

The Hella Mega Tour - Chicago, IL Getty Images loading...

Some pro surfers will be out in the ocean as well.

And you know you’re going to get hungry. Some of Asbury Park’s best restaurants will be serving up good bites.

Frantic City

September 24

Orange Loop Amphitheater, Atlantic City

This festival is making its debut featuring alternative/indie music, vendors, and food trucks. Artists include Car Seat Headrest, Yo La Tengo, Snail Mail, Shannon and the Clams, and more.

Submersion Festival

October 7-8

Paradise Lake Campgrounds, Hammonton, NJ

Regardless of where you fall on the electronic music spectrum, there’s a performance for you. Hopefully, you’re a night owl because this festival runs until sunrise all weekend. It’s also BYOB but make sure you read the rules on that.

Artists include Daily Bread, Kahn & Neek, Luke Vibrant, and more.

