Huge antique show returns to Mullica Hill

The annual Festival of Antiques at the Fairgrounds in Mullica Hill, New Jersey will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2022 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

The show features quality antiques dealers from throughout the Northeast set up under pavilion cover and on the lawn at the Gloucester County 4-H Fairgrounds – 275 Bridgeton Pike (Route 77), one mile south of the Yellow Garage Antiques storefront and the downtown historic district.

The sale will include antique country and formal furniture, pottery, fine art, glass, stoneware, textiles, quilts, dolls, Americana, jewelry, clocks, porcelain, sterling, toys, advertising, metalware, and much more. So if you’re looking for that perfect accent piece or a vintage toy, this show is for you.

Unlimited free parking and a food truck by B & B Concessions will be available throughout the day. Visitors can also shop and enjoy The Yellow Garage Antiques Center, as well as other antiques and specialty shops on Main Street in Mullica Hill.

For additional details about the show and for advance tickets please visit this site. Advance Tickets are available for $5 each at Ticketleap.com or $6 at the gate. The Festival will take place rain or shine and a portion of the proceeds benefit the Harrison Township Historical Society.

Attendees are encouraged to donate non-perishable un-expired food items for the local food pantry – "Your Place At The Table."

The festival is presented by Yellow Garage Antiques in Mullica Hill; the Yellow Garage was originally a bus terminal built in 1922. Renovated in 1995, it's 6500 square feet is now home to 35 antiques dealers with a full spectrum of quality antiques.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

