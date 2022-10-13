NJ soccer player dies unexpectedly at Pennsylvania college

A junior from Gloucester County died at York College in Pennsylvania after being found unresponsive in his dorm.

Dr. Richard Satterlee, the York College Dean of Student Development and Campus Life, said in a statement that Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, 21, from the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township was found Saturday morning and later pronounced dead. He said there was no indication of a threat to the campus but did not disclose the circumstances of Ruehlicke's death.

York County Coroner Pamela Gay told the Cherry Hill Courier-Post there was nothing suspicious about Ruehlicke's death.

"There are no words to describe the profound sorrow we feel as a community because of his passing. Please keep Drew and his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time," Ruehlicke said about the sports management major.

Remembered by his high school

Ruehlicke was a member of the Class of 2020 at Bishop Eustace Preparatory School in Pennsauken, which said in a statement it was saddened by his death.

"Please join us in extending prayerful condolences to the Ruehlicke family at this time of sorrow. May our Heavenly Father bring them His peace, comfort, and light, as well as the hope of the resurrection," the school wrote.

At York, Ruehlick was a member of the men's soccer team and played in 25 games. He was a starter for the first time in a game the Wednesday before his death.

Out-of-state NJ student deaths

Several New Jersey students have died at out-of-state colleges this year.

Shea Colbert, 20, an Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single-car crash in New York when he went off the road and hit several trees in September.

East Orange native Ikemefuna Justin Eguh, 23, was shot and killed a block from Towson University in Maryland in January where he was an exercise science major.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

