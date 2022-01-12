Student from East Orange, NJ killed near university campus in Maryland

A college senior from East Orange was shot and killed a block from his Maryland campus early Tuesday morning.

Ikemefuna Justin Eguh, 23, an exercise science major at Towson University, was shot and killed off campus around 2 a.m., according to Baltimore County police which is investigating the circumstances of what it calls a homicide.

No one has yet been charged in the ongoing investigation, according to police.

"We ask that you join us in keeping his friends and family in your thoughts during this most difficult time," Townson University President Kim Schatzel said in a written statement.

Brandon Brasher told CBS Baltimore that Eguh, who friends call Justin, was an aspiring musician and dreamed of being a star.

"That's what he was doing outside of being a student," his friend told CBS Baltimore. "Justin's going to be missed for sure."

A $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is being offered by Metro Crime Stoppers of Baltimore.

