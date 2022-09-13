Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash

An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York.

Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

An investigation into what caused Colbert to lose control is ongoing.

Ithaca College said Colbert was a member of the School of Business. A remembrance is planned at the school's Muller Chapel Tuesday at 5 p.m.

"This is devastating news, and we ask that you please join us in holding Shea’s family, friends, classmates, professors, and everyone whose life he touched on campus in our prayers and in our hearts," the school said in a written statement.

He was also a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity.

While at Bridgewater-Raritan Regional High School, Colbert was a member of the baseball team.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the Colbert family. We hope those who played with Shea will remember him as the great teammate he was," the team wrote on its Facebook page.

A viewing will be held for Colbert Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Branchburg Funeral Home on Route 202. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Bridgewater.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

