The items that make these 11 NJ bakeries famous

New Jersey is home to many legendary bakeries, and it can be overwhelming to know which one to choose. I decided to do some research and ask New Jersey locals on Facebook, “What is well known as the MUST HAVE item at a bakery near you?". I received an overwhelming number of responses and I compiled them into a list of the pastries that make these 11 New Jersey bakeries famous among locals.

There was one bakery specialty that LITERALLY took the cake and was recommended across groups. I tried to tally how many times it got mentioned throughout all of the different groups I posted in and I lost track after 20. Based on my research, the most highly recommended bakery specialty in New Jersey is the crumb cake from B & W Bakery. The second most highly recommended were Lobster Tails from Rispoli's.

Another specialty from Ocean County received an overwhelming response in the Jersey Shore Facebook groups I surveyed. The must have item from a bakery in the Jersey Shore area: the Crumb Buns from Mueller’s Bakery in Bay Head.

Doughnuts were also recommended from places across the Garden State, but a few places really stood out.

In the Facebook group, South Jersey Food Scene, at least 13 people agreed the must have item near them is the cream donuts from McMillans Bakery.

In a few of the South Jersey groups I’m a part of, L&M Bakery also received a lot of recognition for a variety of their doughnuts including their Peanut Butter & Jelly, Boston Cream & The Famous Powdered Creme.

Another must try doughnut according to locals is the Beiler's donuts from the Amish Farmer's Market in Mullica Hill.

We are lucky to have so many incredible bakeries across our state, check out these 11 New Jersey Bakeries and the pastries that make them famous among locals:

Crumb Cake from B&W Bakery in Hackensack

Lobster Tails from Rispoli's in Emerson and Ridgefield

Cream Doughnuts from McMillans Bakery in Westmont

Crumb Buns from Mueller's Bakery in Bay Head

Beiler's Doughnuts from the Amish Market in Mullica Hill

Natale’s Philly Fluff from Natale's in Summit

Doughnuts from L&M in Riverside

Crumb Cake from Packanack Bakery in Wayne

Cronuts from Holland American Bakery in Wantage

Cream Doughnuts from Deluxe Bakery in Runnemede

Chocolate Cream Pie from Sorrento Bakery in East Hanover

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Jordan Jansson. Any opinions expressed are her own.

