New Jersey’s largest dairy farm needs help

The devastating tornado that ripped through Mullica Hill earlier this month took quite a toll on New Jersey’s largest dairy farm. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Wellacrest Farms of Mullica Hill suffered millions of dollars in damages due to the storm.

The EF-3 tornado destroyed buildings, equipment, and livestock as it tore through the family owned farm; thirteen cows have died and ten cows are still missing. Their barn was destroyed and the milk storage facilities were damaged. According to the Inquirer, Wellacrest Farms ships about 17 million pounds of milk annually, which represents about 75% of their revenues; they also sell hay, straw, and farming supplies.

A GoFundMe has been started to help get the operation whole. According to the GoFundMe post, “Many of the barns, hay barn, silos holding grain, equipment for field and barn yard and fields that were planted for fall harvest and winter feed are completely lost. This will be an extreme financial hardship for the family to endure, and they have a long road ahead towards recovery.”

Another South Jersey agricultural landmark, Grasso Farms, was also devastated by the tornado. A GoFundMe page set up for them says that both the owners’ homes are now uninhabitable, farm buildings and equipment were destroyed, and crops were lost. Additionally: This family just put their life savings into construction on a new packing and cooling facility that meets modern food safety standards and was completed just last week. In a blink of an eye, that improvement project was destroyed.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

Incredible, heartbreaking images of Ida's damage in New Jersey In just a few hours the remnants from Ida spawned three tornadoes, dropped between 8 and 10 inches of rain, left over two dozen people dead and plunged thousands into darkness.

President Joe Biden visits Somerset County, NJ to tour Ida damage President Joe Biden visited Somerset County on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, for a meeting with state and county officials in Hillsborough and a tour of storm damage in Manville.