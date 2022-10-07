How you can help stand up for a fallen NJ state trooper

In June of 2010, New Jersey lost a hero.

NJ State Trooper Marc Castellano was hit by a driver while standing on the shoulder on the westbound side of 195.

Trooper Castellano left behind two kids, a wife, and a grieving mom. He was only 29 years old having served as an NJ State Trooper for six years.

The man who hit him visited Marc's mom, Donna Setaro, in her Lacey home to apologize. He was a young West Point cadet who looked away for a moment and then struck the trooper.

He wasn't charged, only ticketed. It was truly a terrible accident.

Marc's mom took up the cause that led to New Jersey's Move Over Law, which requires drivers to move to an outside lane when passing a first responder pulled over on the shoulder.

Today's #BlueFriday honoree is leading the charge to bring attention to this potentially life-saving law.

State Trooper Daniel Vecchio is the chairman of the Police Officers Brotherhood Safe Driving Committee. Thanks in part to his leadership and the generosity of many New Jerseyans, the Brotherhood has been able to donate more than $210,000 to help law enforcement families and victims of crimes.

On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, he's hosting a cocktail reception and cigar night at the Ocean Club in Seaside Heights.

Your ticket will include a drink, dinner, a special drink flight, and a cigar hand-rolling station, plus some awesome entertainment from country singer Hunter Hayes.

Please visit the website to get your tickets today and help this worthwhile cause.

Thanks to the dedication of leaders like Danial Vecchio, the memory of Tropper Marc Castellano whose watch ended on June 6, 2010, will not be lost. And many families will benefit from the generosity of others through this great organization.

