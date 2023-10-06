How safe is your kid’s school — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

Surveillance video showing Peter Gromitsaris on hood of car (Peter Gromitsaris), exterior of the Ewing Diner (Ewing Diner)

EWING — Police are investigating two different thefts that happened within four days of each other at the Ewing Diner.

Peter Gromitsaris said two men wearing hats, dark glasses, masks and hoodies broke into the restaurant on Parkway Avenue in Ewing around 4:50 a.m Thursday.

The theft that seems to bother Gromitsaris more was a woman and a young girl who ran out on a $58 lunch check on Sept. 29.

"She almost hit me when she reversed the car. I went to the right side and approached. She cracked the window a little bit and she says 'get out of my way or I kill you,'" Gromitsaris said. "She drove the car twice into me. I was up front and jumped on the hood."

Canva

Many schools in New Jersey want to be safer than they actually are.

School administrators suggest the Garden State is out of touch with its approach to promoting the security of students, in terms of both policy and finances.

"Our current existence is sort of leaving it up to 600 different districts to figure out their way to best do it," said Charles Sampson, superintendent of the Freehold Regional High School District.

Homicide investigation at a home in Plainsboro 10/4/23 (CBS New York via Facebook)

PLAINSBORO - A quiet Central Jersey neighborhood is in shock after four people were found dead inside a house Wednesday afternoon. Police were called to the two-story home on Titus Lane late Wednesday afternoon for a wellness check and made the gruesome discovery, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

The prosecutor said the incident is being investigated as a homicide and there was no danger to the public.

Jim Tosone in a photo posted to X on July 4, 2023. (@JimTosone via X)

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A New Jersey man who wants to run for Congress next year has sued the state over its requirement that candidates sign a nominating petition including the affirmation “so help me God.”

James Tosone, 70, plans to run for Congress in 2024 as a Libertarian. But as a nontheist, he said he cannot sign part of the petition required for candidates who run for office in New Jersey.

Tosone said he had "no choice but to sue" in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Argos Farms, Lacey Township, NJ (Argos Farms)

It’s October and that means many people will be going pumpkin picking with their families to find that perfect orange fruit to adorn their doorstep and Halloween decorations.

We talked to a couple of New Jersey pumpkin farmers to get their take on the crop for the 2023 picking season.

And chances are, you've been carving a pumpkin wrong your whole life.



National Murrow Award Winner

