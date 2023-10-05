Four people found dead inside Plainsboro, NJ home
🚨 Police found four people dead inside the house on Titus Lane
🚨 They had been called to perform a welfare check
🚨 Investigators asked for home surveillance video
PLAINSBORO - A quiet Central Jersey neighborhood is in shock after four people were found dead inside a house Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the two-story home on Titus Lane late Wednesday afternoon for a wellness check and made the gruesome discovery, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
Homicide investigation in Plainsboro
The prosecutor said the incident is being investigated as a homicide and there was no danger to the public.
The identities of the deceased were not disclosed pending notification of relatives.
Unnamed law enforcement sources told CBS New York and ABC 7 Eyewitness News they are investigating whether the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide.
Happy family?
Neighbors told CBS New York a boy and a girl lived at the home with their parents. Family members told CBS New York the couple was “happy” and active in the community and their children's school.
Investigators asked anyone with surveillance footage or information about the incident to call Plainsboro police at 609-799-2333 or the Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-8843.
