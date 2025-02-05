How much the winning Chiefs and the losing Giants cost their fans is sick
Everything is expensive in New Jersey. That’s a given. Car insurance isn’t cheap. Property taxes are the worst in the nation. Even a losing football team is no bargain.
A recent study by Sports Millions analyzed key expenses in addition to tickets, like parking, food, team jerseys, etc. Then they ranked the teams by how budget-friendly they were for fans.
Out of 31 teams, New Jersey, where the losing New York Giants play and practice, didn’t even crack the Top 10 of affordability. This even though the team logged a 3-14 record this year.
Their average ticket price is $455.50. Parking is a whopping $50 and one of the worst in the country. A team jersey goes for $130.
According to the study, your New York Jets with a 5 -12 season charges even more with an average ticket price of $700.
What pisses me off is that your dynasty-poised Kansas City Chiefs with a record of 15 - 2 have an average ticket price of $291.50.
How dare the Giants charge more than the Super Bowl champs when their play has been an embarrassment. In what universe does it make sense a failure like the Giants should get away with charging 50% more than what the returning Super Bowl champion Chiefs charge for a ticket?
Hell, they’re not even charging a Taylor Swift tariff. The only Taylor we’ve got is ham, and it isn’t increasing TV ratings by showing up at a game.
