How is squatting not a crime in NJ? — Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

Conservatives came out by the dozens in a Bergen County borough, crying foul over a councilwoman’s Easter-themed meme. The word-heavy image has been received as either religiously offensive or mocking culture war points, depending on the audience.

A lawmaker from New Jersey lawmaker wants to stop this from happening.

ATLANTIC CITY (AP) — A lawyer for Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said law enforcement officers visited the mayor's home Thursday morning to execute search warrants, but would not reveal further information, including whether anyone was taken into custody.

Edwin Jacobs confirmed that officers went to Small's home with search warrants, but would not say what — or who — they were for.

Wild parents. Over-the-top coaches. Brawls. The game isn't the only action happening when you watch youth sports.

A series of proposed laws introduced in the New Jersey Legislature aims to rein in poor adult behavior during and after games, at the school level and within private and public leagues.

Participating in youth sports can benefit our kids in so many ways. Unfortunately, the actions of just a few parents can spoil the experience for everyone.

