TikToker tells migrants to invade homes — and NJ lawmaker wants to stop it

It’s been all over the news in various sections of the country: Squatting incidents gone wrong.

In the latest squatting nightmare, a migrant influencer is telling his TikTok followers to invade homes in the United States.

A lawmaker from New Jersey lawmaker wants to stop this from happening.

The Story

The migrant influencer Leonel Moreno is wanted by U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement after entering the United States in Eagle Pass, Texas in 2022. Had had been released on parole, according to Newsweek.

Soon after his arrival, he created a following on TikTok as a migrant influencer and has more than a half million followers.

Moreno made a controversial wave on TikTok after claiming he and his family earn $350 from the government each week and has been seen yelling in front of a police car in Columbus, Ohio.

He then told his “fellow Venezuelans” to squat in American homes and also showed off items he said he bought with U.S. food stamps. Moreno also boasted on TikTok that he’s made $1,000 a day as a panhandler, Newsweek reported.

“I don’t like to work. Boys, in the U.S. there are a million tricks, a million things to do,” Moreno said in one video.

According to ICE officials who spoke to The New York Post, Moreno was mailed an immigration court date in November 2022 after skipping scheduled appointments.

Many are worried his content on TikTok will encourage other migrants to illegally squat in American homes.

New Jersey solution

One New Jersey lawmaker wants to stop squatters from seizing homes, similar to what Moreno and countless others have been doing.

Assemblyman Michael Torrissi Jr., R-Atlantic, introduced Bill A731, which would criminalize the unlawful occupancy of residences. Currently, squatting is not a criminal act and owners of properties have to go through the courts to evict squatters.

To lawfully evict a squatter, property owners are burdened with navigating the legal process, often resulting in prolonged disputes and financial strains.

Torrissi’s bill would turn things on the squatter, creating three new criminal offenses: housebreaking, unlawful occupancy, and unlawful reentry. These offenses would be classified as crimes of the fourth degree, which are punishable by imprisonment of up to 18 months, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

“Squatters have been making front-page news far too often, terrorizing homeowners and exploiting legal loopholes to evade justice,” Torrissi said. “We need to take decisive action and put an end to this egregious violation of property rights. This bill sends a clear message—squatting will not be tolerated in our communities. It’s time we fight back."

Housebreaking: Under the bill, a person who forcibly enters an uninhabited or vacant dwelling knowing or having reason to believe that such entry is without permission of the owner of the dwelling or an authorized representative of the owner, with the intent to take up residence or provide a residency to another therein, would be guilty of housebreaking.

Unlawful Occupancy: The bill provides that a person who takes up residence in an uninhabited or vacant dwelling and knows or has reason to believe that such residency is without permission of the owner of the dwelling or an authorized representative of the owner is guilty of unlawful occupancy. A person is presumed to know that the residency is without the permission of the owner or an authorized representative unless the person provides a written rental agreement that is notarized or signed by an authorized agent of the owner, and includes the current address and telephone number of the owner or the owner’s authorized representative.

Unlawful Reentry: The bill provides that a person commits unlawful reentry if an owner of real property has recovered possession of the property from the person pursuant to a court order and, without the authority of the court or permission of the owner, the person reenters the property.

