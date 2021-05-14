Honoring New Jersey’s youngest chief of police in Fair Lawn

Every Friday for the past six years that I've been broadcasting your daily wake up call, I've been honoring local law enforcement. Today our honoree is Christian Santucci, on Thursday of this week he was Chief Santucci for the Fair Lawn Police Department. Christian is a special honoree for sure, as he is a 13-year-old middle schooler who is battling pediatric Leukodystrophy. Sadly his younger brothers, Angelo and Stefan, have been diagnosed with the same disease and were appointed captains to serve along with their older brother Christian.

Our prayers are with the Santucci family and these young boys as they tackle a challenge that is truly unthinkable for most people. I want to specifically thank Fair Lawn Police Chief Glen Cauwels, Police Sgt. Brian Metler, Police Officer Michael O'Brien, Mayor Kurt Peluso and Dr. Jonathan Hesney from Fair Lawn schools. Thank you for your service to the community and for stepping up to help recognize the incredible battle that lies ahead for the Santucci family.

Read the full story HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

2020 Blue Friday Honorees