Homicide arrest: Sayreville, NJ man ran over victim multiple times, cops say
OLD BRIDGE — Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a Middletown man who was allegedly run over multiple times by the same driver in a parking lot on Tuesday.
At around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of 32-year-old Marvin Tyler, of Sayreville.
Earlier this week, officials were looking for surveillance footage from the area.
Authorities received a 911 call just after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday about an altercation in the parking lot of 100 Perrine Road in Old Bridge. A male, who authorities have identified as Tyler, got into his vehicle and ran over 36-year-old Jason Freeman multiple times before fleeing the scene, officials said.
The Middletown resident was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.