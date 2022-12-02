OLD BRIDGE — Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a Middletown man who was allegedly run over multiple times by the same driver in a parking lot on Tuesday.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of 32-year-old Marvin Tyler, of Sayreville.

Earlier this week, officials were looking for surveillance footage from the area.

Authorities received a 911 call just after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday about an altercation in the parking lot of 100 Perrine Road in Old Bridge. A male, who authorities have identified as Tyler, got into his vehicle and ran over 36-year-old Jason Freeman multiple times before fleeing the scene, officials said. The Middletown resident was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Google Maps, 100 Perrine Road is part of Old Bridge Professional Plaza, which includes a number of office buildings.

