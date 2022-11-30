OLD BRIDGE — A 36-year-old man was run over multiple times by the same vehicle after a fight in a business park parking lot, according to authorities.

Jason Freeman, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office is trying to find out who's responsible for the homicide.

According to the prosecutor's office, authorities received a 911 call just after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday about an altercation in the parking lot of 100 Perrine Road in Old Bridge.

The altercation resulted in a male getting into his vehicle and running over the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the attacker's vehicle is white.

Officials are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area to contact Old Bridge Police Detective Michael Cronin at 732-721-5600 or Detective Christopher Pennisi of the prosecutor's office at 732-745-4060.

According to Google Maps, 100 Perrine Road is part of Old Bridge Professional Plaza, which includes a number of office buildings.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

