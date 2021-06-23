VIDEO: Fire burns Home Depot roof in Hamilton, NJ
HAMILTON (Mercer) — Fire broke out on the roof of a Home Depot Wednesday morning.
The fire initially sent plumes of thick black smoke into the air over the store on Route 130 across from Hamilton Marketplace.
Firefighters were able to get a quick handle on the fire as the smoke turned to gray and white as the plume of smoke diminished.
A spokesman for Hamilton police on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
A Google Map view of the store shows the roof covered with solar panels.
