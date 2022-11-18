Road rage or accident? Hoboken, NJ councilman hit while riding bike

HOBOKEN — Was it road rage or an accident that led to a city councilman being thrown off his bicycle?

Councilman Mike DeFusco told The Jersey Journal he just got on a rented Citi Bike on Adams Street, a one-way street, Saturday evening when he was struck by a Honda Pilot SUV driven by Efrain Pabon, 62.

He said that as he began his ride, Pabon pulled up behind and began shouting at him to get into the bike lane on the opposite side of the road.

After DeFusco crossed in front of Pabon he heard an engine rev and was hit by the Pilot. A police report obtained by the Journal said Pabon stayed at the scene.

DeFusco believes the hit was intentionally because Pabon could see him and they had an unpleasant interaction.

Pabon told the Journal he thought the councilman would cross in back of him. He was surprised DeFusco crossed in front of him and said there was not much room for him to pass DeFusco. Pabon said he was sorry and kept thinking the rest of the weekend about how he could have better reacted.

He denied yelling in anger but rather so he could be heard.

The councilman said that the incident has given him a better understanding of what bicyclists experience while riding on the streets.

The Hoboken Police Traffic Bureau is investigating the incident.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

