UNION TOWNSHIP — Police are trying to find the person behind the wheel of a pickup truck that struck a pedestrian and kept driving.

On Thursday night, at around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to Stuyvesant Ave. and Pleasant Parkway on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Responding officers found a man with serious injuries in the middle of the road, according to the Union Township Police Department.

According to surveillance video obtained from police by New Jersey 101.5, the man was struck by what appears to be a Ford pickup, which fled the scene toward Oakland Ave.

The video shows the impact, which threw the victim several feet forward. The driver then crosses into the opposite lane of traffic to get around the victim and cuts in front of a bus to keep driving.

The victim, a 34-year-old man from Irvington, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police say.

Police believe they're looking for a "Ford F150 extended cab pickup truck," with no bed cover, a chrome front bumper, and New Jersey plates.

Police are hoping that someone in the area has better surveillance video, which might have a clearer shot of the vehicle's plates. Folks in the area of Franklin School are being asked to check their video records.

According to police, there was no debris left at the scene, but the vehicle may have damage to the front bumper and hood.

Anyone with information can call dispatch at 908-851-5000, or email traffic investigator Marco Novoa-Rios at mnovoarios@uniontownship.com.

