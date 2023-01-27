Historic NJ building is one of the most photographed in the world

The Red Mill in Clinton, NJ is one of the most photographed buildings in the world, according to many sources including Clintonnj.gov. And it is truly a sight to behold.

Located along the banks of the Raritan River, this historic building has been attracting photographers for decades.

The Red Mill is a favorite subject for photographers because of its picturesque setting along the river, combined with its beautiful red sandstone exterior, which also gives the building its name. It has been featured in numerous magazines and publications.

According to theredmill.org, Ralph Hunt built the earliest section of this Mill to process wool sometime around 1810. It was then taken over by John Bray, and John B Taylor when hunt’s business failed.

The interesting thing about the mill is that it seemed to attract a long succession of businesses that were doomed to fail.

So the two Johns — Bray and Taylor — tried to make a go of the woolen business.

They also diversified by grinding feed, flour and stone plaster, as well as by selling chestnut wood for rails. According to the website, they even opened a dry goods establishment that carried everything from china to sheet iron.

No matter what, no business seemed to succeed there as eventually Bray and Taylor closed up shop, too.

The ill-fated Red Mill continued to be a veritable revolving door of businesses, including a peach basket production facility, an electricity facility, which provided the street lights for Clinton and a graphite mill.

For a short time then, the mill became known as the “Black Mill,” named for The greasy black dust from the Graphire factory. After a public outcry about the dust, it turned to grinding talc and the mill was soon dubbed the “White Mill.”

Eventually, the mill was sold to the Clinton Water Supply Company, and the mill ceased operations.

In the 1930s, it was converted into a museum and has since become a popular tourist attraction. Visitors can explore the mill and learn about its history, as well as see the original milling equipment that is still on display.

In addition to its beauty, the Red Mill is also known for its paranormal activity. Many visitors and staff members have reported strange sightings and experiences at the mill, including ghostly apparitions and unexplained noises. This has only added to the building's mystique and has made it even more popular with photographers and ghost hunters alike.

Despite its age, the Red Mill remains a beloved and well-preserved piece of history. It continues to draw visitors from near and far, who come to see its beauty and learn about its rich history.

