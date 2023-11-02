Historic church to be torn down — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

Republican lawmakers and many taxpayers don't buy it, and the governor is refusing to elaborate.

Orsted pulled out of two wind projects this week in a stunning blow to murphy's green energy plans.

GOP lawmakers are demanding a full audit and details about Murphy's dealings with Orsted.

White phosphorus rained over Gaza this weekend, killing nine relatives of a Somerset County school board member.

The victims ranged in age from three months to 72.

"In that one bomb, four generations were lost," Sami Shaban said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

ASBURY PARK — A developer has scored a major court win in the battle to tear down one of the state’s historic churches no longer being used.

A Monmouth County Superior Court judge on Monday ordered the Asbury Park Planning Board to approve a preliminary subdivision plan that it originally rejected — which would allow for the city's Holy Spirit Catholic Church to be torn down.

TRENTON – State officials have completed the first phase of closing New Jersey’s only women’s prison, which has been plagued by years of mistreatment scandals, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Tuesday.

In June 2021, Murphy announced his intent to shutdown the 110-year-old Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Hunterdon County — months after nearly a dozen corrections officers were accused of vicious lockdown assaults at the prison.

FORT LEE — Mayor Mark Sokolich and a borough resident have filed a lawsuit that aims to put a stop to plans that would charge certain commuters more than $20 a day to travel through New York City.

The suit filed on Wednesday names the MTA, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and other parties, arguing that a so-called congestion tax will result in more traffic nearby, increasing toxic air pollution in the North Jersey region.

National Murrow Award Winner

