Wayne, NJ Intruder Standoff: Inside The Bizarre Break-in Incident
🚨 Bizarre break-in triggers long standoff in Wayne, NJ
🚨 Suspect send photos of himself inside the apartment
🚨 SWAT team storms the residence
A four-hour long standoff ended in Wayne when members of the SWAT team stormed an apartment unit in the Wayne Village Apartments.
The standoff began when police got a call from a woman who told police the intruder was sending her photos of him inside her apartment.
She was not at home at the time of the alleged break-in, and when police arrived they found the suspect's car outside.
The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Hisham N. Obaid of Wayne.
Police did try to enter the apartment, but found all the doors and windows locked.
Officers were able to see Obaid through a locked window and were able to reach him by phone.
After initially agreeing to leave the apartment, Obaid then refused and cut off all contact.
"The suspect stated that he would exit the apartment," police said in a statement, "But then failed to do so and broke contact with police."
Using unspecified technology, police say they were able to determine Obaid had collapsed on the floor. That's when the decision was made to breach the apartment.
SWAT team members say they found Obaid semi-conscious when they entered the apartment.
"The suspect was found with drug paraphernalia and was apparently under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance," police said in a statement.
He was arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Obaid has been charged with burglary, drug possession and contempt of a court order. Police did not reveal what relationship, if any, he had with the woman who rented that apartment.
New Jerseyans Strangest Addictions
New laws in NJ for 2025
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
New Jersey’s funniest Santa Fail photos provided by NJ101.5 readers
Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom