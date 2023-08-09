Moving out of NJ? How much it costs to hire help
If you're going to need outside help with your move out of New Jersey, make sure you have thousands of dollars set aside after putting a down payment on your new home.
The home services website Angi (formerly Angie's list) has gone state by state to determine the average cost of hiring a moving company for long-distance moves.
According to many industry observers, "long-distance" means any move over 400 miles.
The estimates range from as low as $2,300 in Missouri to about $9,600 in Idaho.
In New Jersey, the average cost to hire a mover for a long-distance relocation is $4,733, according to Angi. Most states fall between the $3,500 to $5,000 range.
In Angi's poll of people who've moved long distances, about 43% hired movers.
The company HireAHelper says that moving costs have increased by 4% in New Jersey since last year. The one-year rate increase was in the double digits in a handful of states.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom