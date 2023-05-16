🔎 A gravestone was reported missing at a private cemetery in Hillside

🔎 Luckily, it really was not missing per se

🔎 The cemetery has been the target of a two-year lawsuit due to other issues

HILLSIDE — More problems for one Union County cemetery with a history of issues.

A woman who visited Evergreen Cemetery on Mother’s Day told News 12 New Jersey she was horrified to discover that her mother’s gravestone was missing.

At first, Wymeerah Jeffries thought the gravestone was stolen and she went into a panic. So, she had cemetery workers look around on Monday.

It turns out, the gravestone was not stolen or moved. It was just buried under two feet of grass and dirt.

But this same cemetery has been the target of a lawsuit two years ago that accused the privately owned facility of poor operations.

Families reported finding caskets unearthed and open, some rat infested. Others reported missing grave markers. The suit also made claims of illegally stacked caskets, one on top of another.

According to News 12, the state currently has no investigation into the cemetery.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

