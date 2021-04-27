Union County cemetery caskets left stacked and open to rats, report says
HILLSIDE — A woman who went to a cemetery on Sunday to check on her grandmother's grave said she was shocked to find stacked caskets, including an open one infested with rats, according to a report by RLS Metro Breaking News.
The woman told the news site that she tried to tell a manager at the Evergreen Cemetery that she saw seven caskets stacked on each other but got no response.
A spokeswoman for the Division of Consumer Affairs told New Jersey 101.5 that the Cemetery Board is aware of allegations and is investigating.
"Consumers wishing to report an issue with a nonsectarian regulated cemetery can file a complaint online or call 1-800-242-5846 to receive a complaint form by mail," she said.
The cemetery is the final resting place of "The Red Badge of Courage" author Stephen Crane.
