Union County cemetery caskets left stacked and open to rats, report says

HILLSIDE — A woman who went to a cemetery on Sunday to check on her grandmother's grave said she was shocked to find stacked caskets, including an open one infested with rats, according to a report by RLS Metro Breaking News.

The woman told the news site that she tried to tell a manager at the Evergreen Cemetery that she saw seven caskets stacked on each other but got no response.

A spokeswoman for the Division of Consumer Affairs told New Jersey 101.5 that the Cemetery Board is aware of allegations and is investigating.

"Consumers wishing to report an issue with a nonsectarian regulated cemetery can file a complaint online or call 1-800-242-5846 to receive a complaint form by mail," she said.

The cemetery is the final resting place of "The Red Badge of Courage" author Stephen Crane.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Average SAT scores for every NJ high school Average scores for the 2019-2020 school year are listed by county, from highest to lowest.