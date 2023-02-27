Hillsborough, NJ tragedy: Man struck and killed by family member

🔴 The 41-year-old man was struck around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning

🔴 He was pronounced dead at the scene

🔴 The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office is investigating

HILLSBOROUGH – A man was struck by a vehicle driven by another family member early Saturday morning.

Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said the 41-year-old victim was hit around 2:30 a.m at a Clark Lane address and was pronounced dead at the scene. Both lived at the home.

The man was trapped under the vehicle with severe injuries, police told RLS Metro Breaking News.

McDonald did not disclose the identities of either family member involved or the circumstances of the incident.

No charges have been filed.

The man is the second Hillsborough resident to die this month.

Sebastian Hofmann, 27, died after rear-ending a Tesla and hitting several trees on Route 78 in Warren Township on Feb. 13. He was ejected from his pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

