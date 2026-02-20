💧 Over 2,200 private wells in New Jersey have unsafe PFAS levels.

💧 Officials warn residents after new tests far above state drinking water standards.

💧 Some counties report contamination in more than one-third of private wells.

More private water wells in New Jersey have tested positive for "very high levels" of dangerous forever chemicals linked to increased cancer rates and reproductive issues.

While PFAS are found in water and soil throughout the world, New Jersey has been especially impacted. A PFAS Water Experts analysis found the Garden State has the second-worst drinking water quality in the nation. And the DuPont and 3M chemical manufacturing companies previously agreed to pay the state a combined $2.5 billion for PFAS contamination.

Late last year, Hillsborough health officials notified residents that several potable wells had PFAS levels far above drinking water standards. They add to more than 2,200 private wells in New Jersey with PFAS levels that make the water unsafe to drink.

A sign warns that nearby water contains PFAS chemicals on Oct. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Phillis)

Hillsborough PFAS test results add to 2,200 unsafe wells statewide

In New Jersey, around 1.1 million residents rely on private wells for drinking water, according to last year's state PFAS report.

Since December 2021, more than 20,000 private wells have been tested for PFAS under the New Jersey Private Well Testing Act. Around 11% of those wells contained PFAS levels above the New Jersey drinking water standard.

State data shows that some counties have PFAS in more than a third of their private wells. However, two counties haven't even tested for them, leaving residents unaware of how dangerous their drinking water could be.

Spill Fund offers financial help for contaminated well owners

If a private well has high levels of forever chemicals, it's not the property owner's fault — it's the result of decades of improper chemical dumping.

The state compensates these victims of industry through the New Jersey Spill Fund, created in 1987. This fund is overseen by the Environmental Claims Administration, which operates under the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Damages paid out by the Spill Fund commonly go to the cost of installing water treatment systems at private wells. If a property owner's well is tested and has high levels of PFAS, they can file a Spill Fund claim through the DEP website by clicking here.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the state DEP for more information, such as how much money has been doled out statewide to install water treatment systems at impacted wells.

