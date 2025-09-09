This week we had another opportunity to visit with old friends and enjoy a terrific Italian meal.

When I made a reservation at Mama Fanti in Hillsborough, it was simply because it was halfway between our house and our friends Phil and Jenn Rizzo.

What I didn't know is that the restaurant serving some great traditional Italian dishes with plenty of parking and awesome outdoor and indoor space was started three years ago by Dublas Carranza.

We haven't seen Dublas in many years since he was working for our good friend Gennaro at his outstanding Italian restaurant in Princeton.

What to order at Mama Fanti

Walking in was a pleasant surprise for sure! We enjoyed a great meal, outstanding service and can't wait to go back. I had the beef stew special over risotto and Jodi had the Veal Francese.

From the octopus appetizer to the cheese tray with roasted peppers and artichoke, we had a terrific meal and enjoyed the company of some terrific friends.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

