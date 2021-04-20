Hillsborough man killed by falling lawnmower

HILLSBOROUGH — A Vietnam War veteran with a love for cars was killed Sunday when a lawnmower fell onto him.

John Levinski, 74, was working on a commercial lawn mower hoisted in the air by a cable attached to a Kubota tractor when the cable broke and the machinery fell on him about 5:10 p.m., township police said.

He was pronounced dead at his home on Township Line Road.

The cause of the break in the cable was under investigation.

According to his obituary, he was nicknamed "Corvette John" for his love of collecting, building and fixing cars and belonged to several Corvette clubs. He worked as a repairman, tester and installer for NJ Bell, Avaya and Lucent Technologies.

He is survived by his wife.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

