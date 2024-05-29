High-tech grocery store finally opening another NJ location

It’s taken forever, but it seems like it’s finally coming. There have been rumors of Amazon Fresh opening up in Eatontown for a couple of years now.

As the store prepped to open, before the pandemic, the rumor was that the Amazon Fresh chain was not doing well and that the company had decided to not open at all.

Recently though according to the very helpful Facebook page, "What’s going there?" an astute poster said she just saw a sign on the store saying that it would be opening soon.

Another poster helpfully contributed that a friend who was already hired there said the store would be opening at the end of June. This is exciting news, even though we already have so many supermarkets in Monmouth County it seems redundant.

Every time you turn around, there’s a new Aldi, or a new Lidl opening or a new hire and market like Whole Foods and Sprouts.

But still, Amazon Fresh from what I hear from people who have shopped there turns out to be a really good contender for favorite supermarket. Not to mention the fact that competition is good especially with grocery prices so high hopefully the competitors will try to outdo each other with better prices.

The chain is also planning to open a Homedale location although that one seems a little bit further off. Amazon Fresh really does seem like the store of the future and the thing that people really like most about it is it enables customers to skip check-out lines by using a combination of computer vision and sensor fusion to help identify items placed in a cart, according to Amazon Fresh.

Shoppers select an item, scan it on an Amazon Dash Cart camera, and place in the cart. Easily find nearby products and deals, view their receipt as they shop, and know how much money they saved while shopping throughout the store.

The Eatontown store will be the second in New Jersey as the company already has one open in Paramus.

