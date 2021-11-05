High sky pursuit: NYPD follows chopper from Brooklyn to Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — The NYPD chased a private helicopter from Brooklyn to Lakewood Airport on Thursday afternoon but did not make any arrests.

The pursuit began when the private helicopter landed twice in a vacant lot in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn around 1:30 p.m, according to the New York Daily News and The Lakewood Scoop.

A passenger got on the chopper during the second landing. The it was followed by the NYPD Aviation Unit to Lakewood, where the chopper landed at the airport.

Video shows NYPD officers walking over to the chopper. A photo shows four individuals speaking on the tarmac. After a conversation, NYPD officers left the airport, according to The Scoop.

Airport on-site manager Keith McKenzie told the Daily News their conversation was "cordial."

Questionable landing

Police sources told the Daily News that the NYPD was concerned about the helicopter landing in a neighborhood and was unaware the pilot had permission from the air traffic control tower at Kennedy Airport to make the landing.

The NYPD referred questions about the incident to the FAA which was still preparing a statement.

A manager for Lakewood Airport on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.