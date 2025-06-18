We’re heading into summertime which means there’s no better place to be than the Jersey Shore.

For all the grievances we have about the New Jersey, isn’t it amazing that we don’t have to cross state lines to be on a beautiful beach?

While we all know the standard go-to beaches like Wildwood, Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, etc., there are some lesser-known gems that deserve some love.

Best hidden beaches in New Jersey

That’s why Frugal Flyer surveyed thousands across the U.S. to find the hidden beaches that people may not know about.

Fortunately for us, two of the best are right here in the Garden State.

Since the official start of summer is quickly approaching, you might want to consider checking out these destinations:

Sedge Island

Sedge Island isn’t your typical beach destination - it’s an isolated salt marsh island accessible only by kayak or boat from Island Beach State Park.

Managed by the state as an environmental education site, it offers a raw and quiet coastal experience with kayaking trails, birdwatching, and shell-strewn shores.

Horseshoe crabs, ospreys, and even terrapins make regular appearances.

Pearl Beach (Cape May Point)

Tucked quietly at the edge of Cape May Point, Pearl Beach is a peaceful strip of sand where the Atlantic meets the Delaware Bay in a swirl of tides, seashells, and seabirds.

With no boardwalk, no crowds, and limited signage, this beach feels like a well-kept secret, often frequented by locals and nature lovers.

It’s part of the protected Cape May Migratory Bird Refuge, making it a prime spot for spotting shorebirds, especially during spring and fall migrations.

Come evening, it’s one of the rare places on the Jersey Shore where you can watch the sun set over the water - a soft, golden glow that gives the beach its name.

But, you know, be cool. Let’s keep this between us. We don’t want the Bennies showing up.

Shhhh!

