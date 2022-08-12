Hero NJ cop saves woman in wheelchair from house fire

The flames and smoke were tearing through the house in Hasbrouck Heights when the cops arrived.

Police Officer Christopher Connors didn't hesitate to run into the home knowing there were people still inside.

According to a report from the Daily Voice, the officer was met by an elderly family member who pointed out that the 65-year-old woman was trapped on the second floor as the fire quickly spread from the kitchen to the upper floor of the house.

The officer raced up the stairs and was able to get the woman from her chair and carry her out of the house for safety.

Imagine the fear she was experiencing before she saw the officer; smelling the smoke, feeling the heat, and having no way to get herself up from the chair and down the stairs.

Thanks to the EMT and firefighters on the scene who helped the victims and got the fire extinguished within 45 minutes from the initial call.

Cullan Smith via Unsplash Cullan Smith via Unsplash loading...

We all owe a debt of gratitude to officers like today's #BlueFriday honoree Officer Chris Connors.

Hero cops that are ready willing and able to risk their own lives and safety to help a complete stranger. As I have said many times over the years, being a police officer is not a job, not a career, it is truly a calling.

Never forget that there is a thin line between civilization and savagery and that line is Blue.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.