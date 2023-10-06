Here’s where the local NFL teams rank for social media engagement

Measuring the success of a pro sports team in 2023 includes more than just what happens on the field. Of course, television ratings have always been important, but now you have to win the social media game, too. So, which of the three local NFL teams is the king of social media?

The team that has the best social media presence is the team that’s experienced the most on-field success recently, as well: the Philadelphia Eagles. As a matter of fact, the Eagles are tops in all of the NFL when it comes to social media.

The site Betway put together the numbers; here’s what they looked at:

📲 Total social media followers: The total number of social media followers across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter(X).

📲 Instagram engagement rate.

📲 Total number of Instagram posts.

📲 Estimated median reach per story/post on Instagram.

📲 Total number of TikTok uploads.

📲 TikTok likes.

📲 Total number of Tweets.

📲 Total number of YouTube uploads.

📲 Total number of video views across the YouTube channel.

The stats were normalized and ranked on a scale of 1-9. The Eagles' total score was 7.031. TikTok and YouTube were where the birds really excelled with over 61 million likes on TikTok and 180.67 million views on YouTube.

The Giants came in 9th with a score of 4.5; they have almost 6 million social media followers (the overall leader in that category was the Dallas Cowboys with over 11 million). The G-Men have 26 million TikTok likes and 69 million YouTube views.

The Jets lagged behind at #15 with a total score of 4.0; that factors in their 73,000 tweets, 3.36 million social media followers, 173,000 Instagram followers, and 54 million YouTube views.

For a more in depth look at the numbers, click here.

