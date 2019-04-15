Here’s where Cory Booker now ranks among other candidates

Presidential election cycles start earlier than ever, and the field of Democratic candidates seems more crowded than ever. The Washington Post just ranked the top Democratic candidates for president on their likelihood of winning the nomination.

Does Jersey's own U.S. Sen. Cory Booker really have a chance? It's looking better. Here is The Washington Post's top 10 ranking of who stands the best chance at present .

1. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

2. U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California

3. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

4. U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

5. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas

6. Former Vice President Joe Biden

7. Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

8. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

9. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York

10. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

It's rather stunning that he's ranked above a two term vice president when he's still in his first term as a senator. Has the Democratic Party gone so progressive so fast as to nominate a guy who is talking about a free savings account for every child born in the United States and reparations for slavery? With Bernie at the top of the list I'd say the indications are yes.

It's a lonely time in America to be someone like me, who wants to vote Republican but who has never been fond of the character of Donald Trump. My dream candidate this time around is the same guy as last time around. John Kasich, former governor of Ohio. No Kasich fan needs to hold their breath waiting for that to happen. Stealing the nomination from within the same party against an incumbent president is a herculean task.

